From Lil Romeo To Mr. Miller: A Look At Romeo’s Transition Over The Years [PHOTOS]
Posted 23 hours ago
We’ve seen Romeo Miller grow up in the public eye and it’s been a joy to watch (both figuratively and physically speaking!) With almost 20 years in the business, here’s a look at his transition from “lil” Romeo to Mr. Miller:
From Lil Romeo To Mr. Miller: A Look At Romeo’s Transition Over The Years [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
1.
Crazy thing is, there’s a baby in the projects right now with some parents struggling and doing everything they could to give him/her a better future even though it seems impossible. The moral of this story; they’ll all succeed and make their journey look easy by simply believing. Trust Me (wink face) ha. But no matter where you are from, just know that God has a bigger plan for you. Don’t listen to the world, follow YOUR purpose. And they wonder why we are different from most people in Hollywood, we were never suppose to be here. | #Blessed
2.
3.
🎧 Lil soldiers need love. Don’t, Don’t, Don’t hurt me again. -Lil Romeo, year: 2001.
4.
5.
A country lil black boy from down south, whose father was one of the most influential gangster rappers, had one of the biggest tv shows on Nickelodeon! Let that sink. Moral of the story: What God has for you is for you! And remember that if it was easy, then everybody would be doing it. Sometimes you have to be the first. - Romeo Miller
6.
I had no idea history was being made. I was just having fun doing what I loved. #YoungLegend
7.
If this was a meme: Some dude’s girlfriend real first true love. LMAO🤣💜💛
8.
Me: Hey mom and dad, I just won Fave TV Actor at the @nickelodeon KCA’s and have a super long press day, can I go to school late tomorrow? Them: NOPE! But we are so proud of you son. Now smile for the cameras ha. | Ps: in honor of #scorpioseason, Love ya and Happy early Bday MaMa! I just wanna make my parents proud. #tbt
9.
From music, movies, tv, fashion, and even college! I’ve experienced it all already at the highest level. As a kid, my dad told me to study Martin Luther King Jr, and that anything was possible because of him and his faith. I was always amazed by how far into the future his perspective was and because of him, I dreamed so big. I never met him, but I never wanted to let him down. Till this day, I still have my notes of dreams (before heaven) written and it’s crazy to see that I checked off all of those boxes except one, before the age of 30. Thank you for leading by example sir, and we know NoLimits because of you. “Everybody can be great.” #MLKDay
10.
It's crazy to think that I've already had seventeen years of success (not only business wise but also mentally) in an industry where most come and go and lose their happiness with it. Still in my twenties, I'm so young but feel so old (or shall I say wise) lol. But honestly, I feel God showed me so much success at such an early age to only prepare me for what's to come. 1 Corinthians 2:9 "What no eye has seen, what no ear has heard, and what no human mind has conceived", the things God has prepared for those who love him. | ps: @jessicaalba is the sweetest and funniest person ever ha. Love ya J. And shoutout to my parents for raising a king. #tbt
11.
Romeo vs Bow Wow: two young legends who changed the game, made a lot of history, and had middle schoolers (and best friends) beefing because they didn’t rep the same team. History will be made on tonight’s episode of Growing Up Hip Hop on @wetv at 9/8c. Tune in. #GUHH #ALotOfWhatIfs
12.
Ask that boy @plies, I Got Drip For $ale. Fit: @moneyatti x @paraval.us lifestyle.💧🔥💸
13.
14.
'Chella captured by @berryface 🌵
15.
Decided to go back to the buzz cut. I guess it’s a metaphor of how I’m feeling this year. I literally don’t have time for a lot of things right now and I’m cutting a lot of baggage out of my life in order to grow. Life will only change when you become more committed to your dreams than you are to your comfort zone. #NewCutWhoDis ha. - RM
16.
My checks look like phone numbers. They laughed, we laughed to the bank. Get you some product if you wanna be successful. NEW CARDI B @officialrapsnacks bag coming soon! Shoutout to @masterp and @askfly1. God is good. #weallwegot
17.
Here’s a pic of me hosting @exonthebeach before I shaved my head and started my new workout (beast) regimen for my new film. Yall like buzz cut Rome or Rome with the curls better? And am I the only host to host a show shirtless? Lmao 🤷🏽♂️😂 but tune into an all new episode tonight at 8pm on MTV. #RomeoThursdays #EOTB #GUHH
