From Lil Romeo To Mr. Miller: A Look At Romeo’s Transition Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Crazy thing is, there’s a baby in the projects right now with some parents struggling and doing everything they could to give him/her a better future even though it seems impossible. The moral of this story; they’ll all succeed and make their journey look easy by simply believing. Trust Me (wink face) ha. But no matter where you are from, just know that God has a bigger plan for you. Don’t listen to the world, follow YOUR purpose. And they wonder why we are different from most people in Hollywood, we were never suppose to be here. | #Blessed