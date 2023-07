Marky Marc’s Exclusive One on One With Chlöe At Broccoli City Festival 2023

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Chlöe has continued to make a name for herself as she elevates through her career. The songstress and actress hit the stage Broccoli City Festival 2023 and left no crumbs. Her lime green sequins performance was definitely inspired by broccoli and looked fire on stage!

Of course Chlöe definitely made time to come around the way with Marky Marc for an exclusive one on one backstage. The two talk about her upcoming projects, her message to young girls and her homecoming performance North Carolina A&T. Marky Marc is an alum so he definitely made sure to get an “Aggie Pride”! Checkout the full interview below.

Checkout her performance below…

