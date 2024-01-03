Naomi Osaka’s Sporty Street Style Is On Our 2024 Mood Board

Pin for inspiration. Naomi Osaka’s sporty chic street style is on our mood board and should be on yours, too.
A few days ago, the tennis star took to Instagram with a carousel of pictures of her new ‘fit. Naomi’s nearly 3M fans can’t get enough of the slay. “Drip too hard, don’t stand too close ,” wrote one fan. “No one in the tour has that much of a sauce,” said another.
In the images, Naomi poses in the middle of an outside mall. She is rocking an oversized cream, red, and black Nike jersey and a tennis skirt. The bottom of the skirt is funky and flirty in an asymmetrical style. Naomi compliments her look with a black matte Louis Vuitton Pochette Métis that retails for about $2,900 and red, white, and black Nike Air Jordans.
Naomi Osaka returns to tennis after giving birth and taking a mental health break
Naomi’s standout style was captured this week in Brisbane, Australia. She is overseas competing in one of her first major tennis matches since returning to the sport after maternity leave. The 26-year-old and her boyfriend, Cordae, welcomed a baby girl in July 2023.
Naomi also made a decision to take a break from tennis in 2021 during the French Open. She told social media fans and audiences she needed time and space to cope with depression and mental health.
MUST READ: Naomi Osaka & Allyson Felix Talk Prioritizing Self Care And Mental Health In Time’s Olympic Preview Issue
Naomi told CBS News she has been “super nervous,” wanting to “do the best” for her new daughter, Shai. The new co-parent also says motherhood has made her stronger.
“Off the court I’m more aware of people and I appreciate them a lot more — even my opponents and everything,” she shared with the outlet. “On the court it’s just helping me be strong and staying in the moment more.”
2024 Fashion Gallery: Naomi Osaka And Other Sports Fashionistas With 10s Across the Board
Naomi is not the only current or former athlete who is at the top for her athleticism and fashion prowess. Jade Cargill, Serena Williams, Sanya Richards-Ross, and Simone Biles are just a few others who we can’t get enough of. From showing off their natural curves to flaunting their fit bodies and flat abs, these women personify sporty chic.
As you get your wardrobe ready for the new year, grab some inspiration from some of our favorite fashion-forward athletes.
Naomi Osaka’s Sporty Street Style Is On Our 2024 Mood Board was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Naomi OsakaSource:Getty
Naomi Osaka won the ESPY Award for Best Athlete in July 2021. The mental health advocate and star wore a black and white striped top with gold shoulder details and a green Louis Vuitton tiered column skirt.
2. Simone BilesSource:Getty
Simone Biles’ impact on gymnastics, sports, and fashion is immeasurable. She made her Met Gala fashion debut in 2021. She stunned fashion critics by rocking a custom AREA x Athleta look that was made of 88-lb. of Swarovski crystals.
3. Sanya Richards-RossSource:Getty
Sanya Richards-Ross is a former track athlete who shws her style on and off the track. As a Real Houswives of Atlanta star and sports news anchor, the runner has several opportunities to rock her fab style. While attending the Meals On Wheels Atlanta TASTE event in 2023, Sanya kept it simple. She rocked a LBD with ruching and off-the-shoulder details.
4. Venus WilliamsSource:Getty
Venus Williams slays to the ‘gawds and is the queen of editorial style. She and her sister, Serena, have several fashion ventures together, and she is a frequent attendee at international fashion weeks. Venus was most recently named Creative Director for the Diamond Match Collection with reinstein ross.
Here, the fashionista wears a sporty chic look to the Chanel Womenswear Fall/Winter show during Paris Fashion Week. We love the ease of the effortless style.
5. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty
Serena Williams is a fashion icon, fashion line owner, and fashion design school graduate. The tennis star’s style ‘is not a game.’ (Pun intended).
Here, Serena arrives at the 2023 CFDA Awards looking iconic. She wore custom Thom Browne and David Yurman.
6. Angel ReeseSource:Getty
Angel Reese has made headlines for her buckets at Lousiana State University and her fashion-forward ‘fits. She gives the girlies what needs to be given on Instagram and loves to serve a lewk!
While attending the 2023 ESPYs Awards she is a golden goddess. She rocks a maxi gold sequin gown with a high split.
7. Sha’Carri RichardsonSource:Getty
Sha’Carri Richardson’s style evolved in 2023; we can’t wait to see what 2024 brings. She turned heads at the 2021 Met Gala, celebrating a “Lexicon of Fashion.” The fastest woman in the world chose Black designers Theophilio and Brandon Blackwood for the fashion moment.
Her dress consisted of a red corset top, a black leather fringe skirt, and strappy shoes. Sha’Carri’s red and black snakeskin trunk topped off the look.
8. Jade CargillSource:Getty
Jade Cargill is a goddess on the mat and the red carpet. The sexy athlete continues to redefine what “wrestlers look like” and takes every opportunity to show her fabulousness, flirtiness, and feminity.
While attending the 2023 Black Music Honors, Jade wore a flowy white gown with a high split and sheer sleeves. She is a vision of strength – and style.
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
"It's A Revolution" Elizabeth Koch, The Viral Maced US Capitol Rioter From Knoxville, TN Is Actually From Maryland
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Queens Get The Money: Meet NYC Booty Banging Adult Star Moriah Mills [PHOTOS]
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
Jermaine Jackson Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault and Battery
-
8 New Year Superstitions To Spark A Successful 2024