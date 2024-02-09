NFL Honors Award Winners
Thursday night was the 13th annual NFL Honors.
The football community gathered and celebrated excellence that occurred throughout the NFL season.
NFL Honors Award Winners was originally published on 1075thefan.com
1. AP Most Valuable Player – Lamar Jackson – Baltimore RavensSource:Getty
2. AP Coach of the Year – Kevin Stefanski – Cleveland BrownsSource:Getty
3. AP Comeback Player of the Year – Joe Flacco – Cleveland BrownsSource:Getty
4. AP Offensive Player of the Year – Christian McCaffrey – San Francisco 49ersSource:Getty
5. AP Defensive Player of the Year – Myles Garrett – Cleveland BrownsSource:Getty
6. AP Offensive Rookie of the Year – C.J. Stroud – Houston TexansSource:Getty
7. AP Defensive Rookie of the Year – Will Anderson Jr. – Houston TexansSource:Getty
8. Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year – CeeDee Lamb – Dallas CowboysSource:Getty
9. Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year – Cameron Heyward – Pittsburgh SteelersSource:Getty
10. FedEx Air Air Player of the Year – Brock Purdy – San Francisco 49ersSource:Getty
11. Fedex Ground Player of the Year – Christian McCaffrey – San Francisco 49ersSource:Getty
12. Salute to Service Award – Joe Cardona – New England PatriotsSource:Getty
13. AP Assistant Coach of the Year – Jim Schwartz – Cleveland BrownsSource:Getty
14. Bud Light Easy to Celebrate Moment of the Year – Tommy DeVito – New York GiantsSource:Getty
15. Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award – T.J. Watt – Pittsburgh SteelersSource:Getty
16. Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award – Bobby Wagner – Seattle SeahawksSource:Getty
17. NFLPA Alan Page Community Award – Calais Campbell – Atlanta FalconsSource:Getty
18. Jim Brown Award – Christian McCaffrey – San Francisco 49ersSource:Getty
19. Angry Run of the Year – Najee Harris – Pittsburgh SteelersSource:Getty
