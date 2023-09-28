Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2023
Beer prices at NFL stadiums can vary depending on the stadium and location.
According to a study conducted in 2022, the average price for a beer at an NFL stadium was $9.25.
However, prices can differ significantly from one stadium to another.
For example, the most expensive beer prices were found in Philadelphia last year, while some stadiums charged considerably less.
It’s worth noting that these prices are subject to change, so it’s always a good idea to check for the most up-to-date information before attending a game.
Check out below the Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2023.
Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2023 was originally published on 1075thefan.com
1. Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium – $8.15Source:Getty
2. Atlanta Falcons – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – $7Source:Getty
3. Baltimore Ravens – M&T Bank Stadium – $8.75Source:Getty
4. Buffalo Bills – Highmark Stadium – $9.20Source:Getty
5. Carolina Panthers – Bank of America Stadium – $10Source:Getty
6. Green Bay Packers – Lambeau Field – $9.50Source:Getty
7. Detroit Lions – Ford Field – $6Source:Getty
8. Denver Broncos – Empower Field At Mile High – $8Source:Getty
9. Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium – $9.50Source:Getty
10. Cleveland Browns – First Energy Stadium – $7Source:Getty
11. Cincinnati Bengals – Paycor Stadium – $6.60Source:Getty
12. Chicago Bears – Soldier Field – $11Source:Getty
13. Los Angeles Rams – SoFi Stadium – $13.75Source:Getty
14. Los Angeles Chargers – SoFi Stadium – $13.75Source:Getty
15. Las Vegas Raiders – Allegiant Stadium – $10Source:Getty
16. Kansas City Chiefs – Arrowhead Stadium – $9Source:Getty
17. Jacksonville Jaguars – TIAA Bank FIeld – $11.50Source:Getty
18. Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium – $8Source:Getty
19. Houston Texans – NRG Stadium – $6Source:Getty
20. Washington Commanders – FedEx Field – $6.75Source:Getty
21. Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium – $11.50Source:Getty
22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Raymond James Stadium – $12Source:Getty
23. Seattle Seahawks – Lumen Field – $9.50Source:Getty
24. San Francisco 49ers – Levi’s Stadium – $11.50Source:Getty
25. Pittsburgh Steelers – Acisure Stadium – $10Source:Getty
26. Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field – $11Source:Getty
27. New York Giants – MetLife Stadium – $5Source:Getty
28. New York Jets – MetLife Stadium – $5Source:Getty
29. New Orleans Saints – Ceasars Superdome – $11.50Source:Getty
30. New England Patriots – Gillette Stadium – $8.40Source:Getty
31. Minnesota Vikings – US Bank Stadium – $7.90Source:Getty
32. Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium – $5Source:Getty
-
Be Careful When Shopping At Temu
-
Social Media Reacts To ‘Shocking’ New Mugshot As Tory Lanez Transferred To State Prison
-
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Gets House Arrest, Clowned On Social Media
-
Man Arrested In Tupac Murder Case, Social Media Has Questions
-
Sept. 18th is National Cheeseburger Day: Here Are 10 Delicious Burger Deals
-
The Streets Think Remy Ma Allegedly Cheated On Papoose With A Battle Rapper
-
[VIDEO] Man Punched For Yelling During Beyonce Mute Challenge In Houston
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)