Nicole Murphy and Married Antoine Fuqua Caught Kissing, LisaRaye Calls Out For Her Cheating Ways?

Yesterday (July 22) Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy had the internet talking after she was caught smooching married movie director Antoine Fuqua. The former model claims they are family friends and just greeting each other. Actress LisaRaye stepped in and claimed that she is just a habitual cheater.

Murphy (51) and the Training Day director — who is still married to actress Lela Rochon — has some serious explaining to do because the photos are absolutely damning. Instagram gossip page, The Shaderoom shared the images of the two “greeting” each other by locking lips. LisaRaye who clearly had time decided to hop in the comments and let the world know that Murphy is known for messing with married men.

The actress pointed out she went after Rochon’s husband too hinting at the rumored hookup between Murphy and her ex-husband Michael Misick.

She should have just given Uncle Shannon a chance instead. When it was pointed out to Sharpe, he admitted that Murphy is still his girl and that they are just friends.

They’re just friends. That’s still my girl and I love her. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/ByBIM8jl7I — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) July 23, 2019

As you can imagine, Twitter is just sitting back and enjoying all of the delicious tea while calling bullsh*t on Murphy’s excuse. Social media is letting know Lela Rochon know even if she doesn’t say a word about the act of infidelity, they got her back. You can peep all the responses to the messy situation in the gallery below.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

