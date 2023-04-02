March Madness brought thousands to The Lone Star State to enjoy Final Four action as well as all the attractions that come along with one of the biggest events in college sports.

Part of the lineup of events included the March Madness Music Festival, which took place at Discovery Green in Downtown Houston. Scores of music and sports fans packed the grass area to enjoy performances from artists like JID, Flo Milli and Lil Nas X, who headlined Day 2 of the festival.

RELATED: Houston’s Hottie is BACK! See Pics And Video From Megan Thee Stallion’s March Madness Show

Check out photos from Lil Nas X‘s show below.

Our Favorite Pics From Lil Nas X’s Set at The Final Four Music Fest in Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1. Lil Nas X Source:Getty The Final Four touched down in H-Town and with it came a music festival that featured an unforgettable performance by Lil Nas X. lil nas x

2. Lil Nas X Source:Getty The Final Four touched down in H-Town and with it came a music festival that featured an unforgettable performance by Lil Nas X. lil nas x

3. Lil Nas X Source:Getty The Final Four touched down in H-Town and with it came a music festival that featured an unforgettable performance by Lil Nas X. lil nas x

4. Lil Nas X Source:Getty The Final Four touched down in H-Town and with it came a music festival that featured an unforgettable performance by Lil Nas X. lil nas x

5. Lil Nas X Source:Getty The Final Four touched down in H-Town and with it came a music festival that featured an unforgettable performance by Lil Nas X. lil nas x

6. Lil Nas X Source:Getty The Final Four touched down in H-Town and with it came a music festival that featured an unforgettable performance by Lil Nas X. lil nas x

7. Lil Nas X Source:Getty The Final Four touched down in H-Town and with it came a music festival that featured an unforgettable performance by Lil Nas X. lil nas x

8. Lil Nas X Source:Getty The Final Four touched down in H-Town and with it came a music festival that featured an unforgettable performance by Lil Nas X. lil nas x

9. Lil Nas X Source:Getty The Final Four touched down in H-Town and with it came a music festival that featured an unforgettable performance by Lil Nas X. lil nas x

10. Lil Nas X Source:Getty Lil Nas X performs onstage during “Move” by Coca-Cola during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on April 1, 2023 in Houston, Texas. lil nas x

11. Lil Nas X Source:Getty Lil Nas X performs onstage during “Move” by Coca-Cola during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on April 1, 2023 in Houston, Texas. lil nas x

12. Lil Nas X Source:Getty Lil Nas X performs onstage during “Move” by Coca-Cola during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on April 1, 2023 in Houston, Texas. lil nas x

13. Lil Nas X Source:Getty Lil Nas X performs onstage during “Move” by Coca-Cola during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on April 1, 2023 in Houston, Texas. lil nas x

14. Lil Nas X Source:Getty Lil Nas X performs onstage during “Move” by Coca-Cola during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on April 1, 2023 in Houston, Texas. lil nas x

15. Lil Nas X Source:Getty Lil Nas X performs onstage during “Move” by Coca-Cola during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on April 1, 2023 in Houston, Texas. lil nas x

16. Lil Nas X Source:Getty Lil Nas X performs onstage during “Move” by Coca-Cola during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on April 1, 2023 in Houston, Texas. lil nas x

17. Lil Nas X Source:Getty Lil Nas X performs onstage during “Move” by Coca-Cola during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on April 1, 2023 in Houston, Texas. lil nas x

18. Lil Nas X Source:Getty Lil Nas X performs onstage during “Move” by Coca-Cola during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on April 1, 2023 in Houston, Texas. lil nas x

19. Lil Nas X Source:Getty Lil Nas X performs onstage during “Move” by Coca-Cola during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on April 1, 2023 in Houston, Texas. lil nas x

20. Lil Nas X Source:Getty Lil Nas X performs onstage during “Move” by Coca-Cola during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on April 1, 2023 in Houston, Texas. lil nas x

21. Lil Nas X Source:Getty Lil Nas X performs onstage during “Move” by Coca-Cola during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on April 1, 2023 in Houston, Texas. lil nas x

22. Lil Nas X Source:Getty Lil Nas X performs onstage during “Move” by Coca-Cola during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on April 1, 2023 in Houston, Texas. lil nas x

23. Lil Nas X Source:Getty Lil Nas X performs onstage during “Move” by Coca-Cola during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on April 1, 2023 in Houston, Texas. lil nas x

24. Lil Nas X Source:Getty Lil Nas X performs onstage during “Move” by Coca-Cola during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on April 1, 2023 in Houston, Texas. lil nas x

25. Lil Nas X Source:Getty Lil Nas X performs onstage during “Move” by Coca-Cola during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on April 1, 2023 in Houston, Texas. lil nas x

26. Lil Nas X Source:Getty Lil Nas X performs onstage during “Move” by Coca-Cola during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on April 1, 2023 in Houston, Texas. lil nas x

27. Lil Nas X Source:Getty Lil Nas X performs onstage during “Move” by Coca-Cola during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on April 1, 2023 in Houston, Texas. lil nas x

28. Lil Nas X Source:Getty Lil Nas X performs onstage during “Move” by Coca-Cola during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on April 1, 2023 in Houston, Texas. lil nas x

29. Lil Nas X Source:Getty Lil Nas X performs onstage during “Move” by Coca-Cola during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on April 1, 2023 in Houston, Texas. lil nas x

30. Lil Nas X Source:Getty Lil Nas X performs onstage during “Move” by Coca-Cola during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on April 1, 2023 in Houston, Texas. lil nas x

31. Lil Nas X Source:Getty Lil Nas X performs onstage during “Move” by Coca-Cola during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on April 1, 2023 in Houston, Texas. lil nas x

32. Lil Nas X Source:Getty Lil Nas X performs onstage during “Move” by Coca-Cola during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on April 1, 2023 in Houston, Texas. lil nas x

33. Lil Nas X Source:Getty Lil Nas X performs onstage during “Move” by Coca-Cola during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on April 1, 2023 in Houston, Texas. lil nas x