Until recently, I didn’t even know #PillowChallenge was even a thing, but apparently because folks are so bored during the lockdown or need something joyful to do to distract them from all the doom and gloom in the world, they have come up something a new challenge. So the challenge is turning your pillows and bedding into Haute couture….and I ain’t mad.

Clearly, it’s gaining traction, cause as we previously wrote, got wind of it and posted the flyest pic of her accepting the challenge.

“You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge,” the Oscar winner wrote on Wednesday morning, looking fresh off the runway in this navy blue ensemble. And let’s talk about the hat. Straight out of Dominque Devereaux’s closet.

You better slay!

Well not surprisingly, the sistas took notice and starting slaying this challenge on their own. Here are some of our favorite leaks!

See What You Started Halle? Sistas’ Are Slaying The #PillowChallenge was originally published on hellobeautiful.com