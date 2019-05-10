PlayStation Drops New ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ Trailer, Video Game Twitter Is Hyped

When PlayStation first teased Square Enix was bringing back the iconic RPG Final Fantasy VII back with a full remake in 2015 at E3 fans (including myself) couldn’t hold back the tears of joy. It’s been crickets since then, but Sony shocked the world during its State of Play presentation by showing off new footage of the highly-anticipated game.

It’s been about four years, and fans have been wondering what the hell is going on with PlayStation 4 exclusive? So it’s absolutely exciting to see it has come along way since its initial announcement. The new trailer basically shows off the same footage we saw at E3 but with more details. The action focuses on the game’s iconic opening sequence the attack on Midgar where we first meet the reluctant hero Cloud Strife and Barret who is the leader of the eco-terrorist group Avalanche.

While we don’t see any summons or materia with FFVII’s new graphics used in the new trailer, we do get to see how the games’ new action-based system looks. Whether it will be turned-based is still up in the air. We also got a glimpse of fan-favorite Aerith (Aeris in the US version) In the game, she serves as a martyr dying at the hands of the game’s villain Sephiroth (who does make an appearance in the trailer) in a tear-inducing moment that all fans of the game fondly and sadly remember.

No further details have been released about the game as far as a release date, Sony says it will reveal more information in June. We do know the game is supposed to be episodic much to the dismay of fans of the iconic game but, nevertheless, we are just happy to see some new footage of the title and so was video game Twitter and understandably so. Final Fantasy VII is regarded to be one of the greatest RPG games ever made and sits high on most gamers list of greatest games ever played. So it’s totally understandable why Twitter was so filled with joy and nostalgia when the trailer dropped.

You can see the trailer and reactions to it in the gallery below.

Photo: Square Enix/ Final Fantasy VII Remake

PlayStation Drops New ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ Trailer, Video Game Twitter Is Hyped was originally published on hiphopwired.com