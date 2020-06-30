Graphic Designers Save The Day And Redo Pop Smoke’s Album Cover

As the world anticipates Pop Smoke’s upcoming album ‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon‘ the rollout has begun. Smoke’s manager Steven Victor revealed the album cover via Instagram and also added that it was Big Woo’s request to have designer Virgil Abloh create it before his passing.

Victor and the rest of the team fulfilled Pop’s request and had Virgil create the album cover. Now, this is the part where it gets really interesting.

Pop Smoke’s fans immediately expressed their disapproval for the album cover and labeled it generic.

Victor made it clear that it was a dream for Pop to have Virgil Abloh create his album cover, but the opinion of his fans outweighs everything else. Many graphic designers from around the world put their own spin on creating a new cover.

Check out some of the best ones below.

#LongLiveTheWoo

