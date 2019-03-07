Porsha Williams Hosts Winter White Baby Shower [PHOTOS]

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley‘s baby PJ is almost here so the first-time mommy-to-be hosted an epic baby shower we knew she would. It was a winter white theme with a white and rose gold palette.

To set the scene: Picture ice sculptures and white flowers. Porsha wore a beautiful custom, handmade dress by Derron Cherry. The couple’s family and friends in attendance got to enjoy hors d’oeuvres including baked brie, teriyaki chicken tenderloin and shrimp ceviche before eating from a buffet that included organic kale salad, lemon rosemary chicken breast with caper sauce, pan-seared salmon with red-onion marmalade, roasted potatoes, orecchiette pasta with chardonnay cream sauce and pesto, green beans and grilled ciabatta as well as house-made banana pudding and Georgia peach cobbler.

“The day was magical,” she told PEOPLE magazine about her shower, which was thrown by her “loving fiance” Dennis and planned with ellyB Events. “It was amazing to walk into a room and feel that much love. I have such a tremendous support system around me and women who lift me up and are just so incredibly happy for me.”

Check out photos below!

