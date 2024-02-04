Red Carpet Rundown: Megan Thee Stallion, ChloexHalle, Keke Palmer, And More Attend Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Clive Davis held his annual Pre-Grammy Gala on February 3, and many celebrity favorites like Megan Thee Stallion, ChloexHalle, and Victoria Monét attended the highly anticipated star-studded affair. First held in 1976, Clive’s event is the hottest ticket in town, with a guest list to die for.

The event brings together a unique mix of influencers from music and sports to politics and television. During an interview previewing the event, Clive told Billboard that potential guests start asking for invites “months in advance” and “plus ones” are usually “out of the question.”

However, what is in question (and expected) is a parade of fashion moments and over-the-top style from attendees. When going to a party with the “who’s who,” the theme is always to dress to impress. And the “Clive Party” usually occurs 24 hours before the Grammy ceremony, giving nominees, industry insiders, and influencers one more chance to slay before the big day.

See what your favorite celebs wore to the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy gala.

There this Saturday, making their fashion presence known, were some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Clive’s 2024 party boasted attendees such as Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Victoria Monét, Keke Palmer, Ne-Yo, Janelle Monae, Coco Jones, Serena Williams, and Summer Walker. (Queen Beyonce and Jay-Z are rumored to have attended, but official photos have not been released.)

Red carpet style spotted was just as fabulous as the guest list itself. Black Hollywood “it girls” wore gowns and dramatic couture in black, gold, white, and silver, and men rocked their suavest suits. Luxury designers featured on the night’s carpet included Nicolas Jebran, Oude Waag, Harbison Studio, PatBo, Tony Ward, Valentino, and more.

Whew! We are less than 24 hours away from the 66th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, and our favorite celebrities are already throwing ‘fits.

See our gallery of show-stopping celebrity style from the 2024 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy soiree.

