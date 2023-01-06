Quinta Brunson Starts 2023 Off With A Fashionable Bang

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Quinta Brunson did not come to play in 2023! The Emmy award-winning actress has been making press rounds for Abbott Elementary in fabulous looks, and we are coveting each piece! Last year, Brunson came with slay after slay that had us stalking her Instagram page. And as a result, our stalking will turn up this year.

It’s only the first week in January, and Brunson has come out the gate with fly ensembles. From ANИAKIKI to Carolina Herrera, the comedian has been strutting around New York like the fashion queen that she is. It’s apparent that Brunson’s stylist Bryon Javar has been in the lab cooking up some spicy looks for the mogul-in-the-making, and the outcome is off the meter. Without further ado, let’s get into Brunson’s latest chic garb.

