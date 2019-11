West Coast Rapper Bad Azz Passes Away At 43

West Coast rap legend Bad Azz has passed away. He was just 43 and due to turn 44 on November 27.

Bad Azz, born Jamarr Antonio Stamps, was a member of the Dogg Pound and collaborated with Snoop Dogg; he was briefly signed to Doggystyle Records.

Daz Dillinger confirmed Bad Azzโ€™s passing on Instagram.

โ€œR I P TO THE HOMEY BAD AZZ @badazzlbc JAMAR STAMPS DPGC MEMBER,โ€ wrote Daz on IG.

Besides DPGC, he was also a member of the LBC Crew (Long Beach City Crew) which also featured Lilโ€™ C-Style and Tray Dee, among others. Many will remember Bad Azz from his Jelly Roll-produced โ€œWrong Ideaโ€ single, which featured Snoop Dogg, Kokane, and Lilโ€™ ยฝ Dead or LBCโ€™s โ€œBeware My Crew.โ€ He also appeared on Tupacโ€™s Makaveli album (The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory) on a cut called โ€œKrazy.โ€

The details of Bad Azzโ€™s death have yet to be confirmed. See fans and peers offer up their condolences on social media below. Rest in power Bad Azz

This story is developing.ย

