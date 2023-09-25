Halloween is around the corner! This festive holiday allows creative beings to wear whatever their hearts desire and transform their faces into masterpieces. A fabulous Halloween costume is one thing, but if you’re trying to take your outfit to the next level, your face must match your fly.
Halloween is a fun time for many to go all out and dress up as any person or thing they want. Whether you’re ready to step outside the box and try a new costume this year or roll with the faithful cat woman look, your makeup will take your ensemble over the top. Over the years, we’ve seen celebrities transform themselves with their costumes and makeup.
Some of our favorite past celebrity Halloween costumes include Lori Harvey as Beyoncé in her 2003 “Me, Myself and I” music video, Marlo Hampton as Whitney Houston from her “It’s Not Right, But It’s Okay” 1999 music video, and model Cynthia Gitonga as Grace Jones.
And while the rest of us may not be able to get the most elaborate Halloween outfits or book the top special effects makeup artist to transform our faces into a desired Halloween character, we can use a few Sephora products to give us that professional Halloween makeup look to accentuate our innovative costumes.
Halloween Makeup Tips Using Sephora Products
This year, we anticipate seeing many Barbie costumes, Beyoncé/Renaissance-inspired looks, superheroes, and a few other notable celebrities. So, whatever your Halloween costume may be, ensure your makeup pairs well with your outfit. Sephora Beauty Director David Razzano shares his tricks (and treats!) below for any look from Barbie beauty to ghostly glam, featuring unique offerings from the Sephora Collection that won’t break the bank. Get into it!
Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.
These 7 Sephora Beauty Prodcuts Will Have Your Halloween Makeup On Point was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Cream Lip Stain Liquid LipstickSource:Courtesy of Sephora
Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick ($15): This ultra-pigmented liquid lip will stay perfectly in place all day and night without touch-ups needed. It’s perfect for those Halloween looks that require a bold lip shade. Sephora Collection has your costume covered with colors ranging from gothic vampire black to an elvish dark forest green and butterfly bright lavender.
2. Boost + Lock Eyeshadow PrimerSource:Courtesy of Sephora
Boost + Lock Eyeshadow Primer ($12): Why spend the time creating a fabulous Halloween eye look just for it not to last through the night? Use this incredible eye primer to help intensify the saturation of your eye makeup by locking the colors down so they look bold and vivid for hours!
3. Sephora Colorful BlushSource:Courtesy of Sephora
Sephora Colorful Blush ($14): Turn back time with a retro Halloween look! The 1970s and 1980s have incredible inspo for beauty looks and fashion costumes as well. To get the look of those decades, you must embrace the overuse of bright blushes! Try this easily blended formula in the bright shades ‘Hey Jealousy,’ ‘Over the Top,’ or ‘Fascinated’ – they can be applied heavily on the upper cheekbone for the perfect retro glam look!
4. Sephora Colorful EyeshadowSource:Courtesy of Sephora
Sephora Colorful Eyeshadow ($10): Glitter eyeshadow is a great way to ramp up any Halloween look! Try using shades like ‘Smell of Roses’ or ‘Ballet Shoes,’ which have a soft glittery pink and champagne look for any Barbiecore looks you are considering. Or grab a silvery glittery shade like ‘Diamond Crush’ to create a UFO or ghostly glam vibe! Last, ‘Its Cherry’ with its red glitter is devilishly divine.
5. Weightless False LashesSource:Courtesy of Sephora
Weightless False Lashes ($16): The perfect balance is taking Halloween glam to the next level but ensuring it’s comfortable enough to have fun all night. These false lashes are your hero for a Halloween look and every day! Once you try these, you will fall in love. They fit effortlessly to all eye shapes and are so weightless and flexible that they don’t feel like a false lash from the moment of application. Go with a bold style like ‘Fluffed & Full’ to finish your look and still be comfortable wearing it for hours.
6. Best Skin Ever Full Coverage Multi-Use Hydrating ConcealerSource:Courtesy of Sephora
Best Skin Ever Full Coverage Multi-Use Hydrating Concealer ($15): Halloween is the perfect time to experiment and test your artistry skills – it’s fun to play but remember that even the best artists sometimes make mistakes. For accidental smudges, I recommend an excellent full-coverage concealer from the Sephora Collection that can help sharpen up those exaggerated cat eyes or help shape up a fairy mask you envision! I firmly believe that what we use to help us fix and perfect is often as important as the products we create – a pencil works best with an eraser!
7. All Day Makeup Setting SpraySource:Courtesy of Sephora
All Day Makeup Setting Spray ($13): My Halloween motto? Set it and forget it! You put effort and artistry into creating your perfect look, so you deserve a setting spray that locks everything into place like magic. Expert trick for a flawless set: spray in an ‘X’ shape across your face to use just enough for the night.
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Social Media Reacts To ‘Shocking’ New Mugshot As Tory Lanez Transferred To State Prison
-
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Gets House Arrest, Clowned On Social Media
-
Be Careful When Shopping At Temu
-
Sept. 18th is National Cheeseburger Day: Here Are 10 Delicious Burger Deals
-
The Streets Think Remy Ma Allegedly Cheated On Papoose With A Battle Rapper
-
[VIDEO] Man Punched For Yelling During Beyonce Mute Challenge In Houston
-
Jack Daniel’s New Beginnings. Make It Count. Contest