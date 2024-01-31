UMG, the largest music company globally, has announced its decision to withdraw the music of its artists from TikTok this Wednesday, Jan 31st 2024, following the expiration of their current contract. The withdrawal comes from the unsuccessful negotiations to establish a new agreement with the platform.
“As our negotiations continued, TikTok attempted to bully us into accepting a deal worth less than the previous deal, far less than fair market value and not reflective of their exponential growth,” the letter added. “How did it try to intimidate us? By selectively removing the music of certain of our developing artists, while keeping on the platform our audience-driving global stars.” – UMG
Here is a list of some artists and songs that may be affected by this development:
Artists and Songs that may Disappear from TikTok was originally published on b1057.com
1. SZA
2. Justin Bieber
3. Drake
4. Olivia Rodrigo
5. Taylor Swift
6. Ariana Grande
7. Bad Bunny
8. Billie Eilish
9. BTS
10. The Weeknd
11. Harry Styles
12. Adele
13. Post Malone
14. Kendrick Lamar
15. Jon Pardi
16. Coldplay
17. Britney Spears
