Pride: 7 Trans Women Of Color You Should Know

On the heels of her landmark deal with Netflix, we take a look at Mock’s historic achievement and other trans women who’ve broken boundaries.
NY Times bestseller Janet Mock made history as the first trans woman to secure a landmark deal with Netflix that will allow her to develop a slate of projects with trans characters as the central focal point.
Mock is the creator of FX’s critically acclaimed show ‘Pose.’
Mock came out as a trans woman in a 2011 Marie Claire article, written by Kierna Mayo.
In 2014, Mock was honored on The Advocates “50 Most Influential LGBT People in Media”
‘Pose’ actress Indya Moore became the first trans woman to grace the cover of Elle Magazine in
Indya Moore began working as a model for Dior and Gucci at 15-years-old.
She left home at 14-years-old because her parents were transphobic.
Actress Mj Rodriguez landed an Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Lead Actress” for her role in FX’s “Pose.”
Rodriguez’s character on the hit show is a trans woman living with HIV while mothering a house of fellow trans and gay mentees.
The role made her a breakout star and soon she began covering magazines like Variety. She recently starred in a Coca Cola campaign where she revealed she began taking hormones at 24-years-old.
Long before making headlines for her role in Ava Duvernay’s When They See Us,’ Isis King was the first trans model to compete on “America’s Next Top Model.”
King’s appearance on cycle 11 and 17 made her one of the most visible trans women on TV.
Isis’ role in” When They See Us” garnered critical acclaim as it shown a light on the tribulations trans teens face at home.
In 2012, Isis became American Apparel’s first openly transgender model
When Laverne Cox isn’t giving us a Beyonce twirl or showing off her bikini body, she’s advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.
Her role in Netflix’s beloved series “Orange Is The New Black,” earned her a Primetime Emmy Award making her the first openly transgender person to be nominated in any acting category.
In 2014, Cox became the first openly transgender person to appear on the cover of Time magazine.
Before Amiyah Scott made her first TV appearance, she was known in the ballroom space for her stunning face and walk.
Her role in Lee Daniels’ “Star” made her the third openly transgender person to play a main trans character in a scripted television drama series (after Laverne Cox and Jamie Clayton).
Amiyah Scott turned down the opportunity to be a cast member on “Real Housewives Of Atlanta.”
Tracey Norman is the first African-American trans woman model to reach massive success as a model. She has appeared in such publications as Essence, Vogue Italia and Harper’s Bazaar India.
Tracey Norman was the first Black model to have her face on Clairol’s Born Beautiful hair color boxes: No. 512, Dark Auburn.
Tracey Norman was discovered at a casting call for Italian Vogue by Irving Penn.