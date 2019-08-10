Tre Burwell Introduces Himself To The #KYSBlockParty Crowd [Photos + Video]

kys block party performances
| 08.10.19
Tre Burwell Introduces Himself To The #KYSBlockParty Crowd [Photos + Video]

Posted 17 hours ago

Singer Tre Burwell is looking to make an impact in the DMV and worldwide with his amazing vocals. Burwell sits down with Chey Parker to talk about his music and what’s next after the KYS Block Party

1. Tre Burwell

Tre Burwell Source:Radio One Digital

August 9th, 2019: Singer Tre Burwell Performs At The 2019 KYS Block Party tre burwell

