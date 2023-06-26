Is BET Black-Owned Again? Tyler Perry’s Major Milestones Over The Years [Gallery]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

It’s Black Music Month and rumor has it that BET is set to become Black-owned once again after 21 years. Rumors have abounded that Tyler Perry is set to purchase the network, however, no such deal has been finalized — as of yet. Still, Perry has an incredible legacy worth celebrating. Check out our gallery of all of Tyler Perry’s major milestones inside.

According to his longtime friend and television personality Rolanda Watts, Perry has taken his place in history by acquiring the two major television networks, making him the first African American to do so. Perry’s acquisition follows the news that Paramount Global has sought to sell a majority stake in BET.

There were rumors that other notable Black entertainment professionals like Byron Allen and Diddy put their bid in to acquire BET, but ultimately Perry’s is alleged to be the highest and best fit for the purchase.

Earlier this year, the well-known filmmaker expressed optimism about purchasing the network, declaring his interest if it was a possibility.

Perry is no stranger to the network. He has already garnered in much success collaborating with BET over the years and partnering with his Tyler Perry Studios banner to create the popular streaming service BET+.

“I’ve been there for four years now and had tremendous success,” Perry once spoke of the opportunity to acquire the network. “If that is possible, I’m very, very interested in taking as much of it as I can.”

The details of the deal have not been disclosed. We do know that Perry would assume control over BET Media Group with the acquisition, which includes other networks like VH1. The acquisition of both networks marks a significant milestone in the representation and ownership of the entertainment industry.

Perry’s success (so far) as a Black entrepreneur and entertainment figure coupled with his commitment to tell diverse stories and showcase underrepresented voices has increased opportunities and inclusivity in the entire media landscape as we once knew it.

As Perry continues to trend on social media after a memorable BET Awards last night, we consider all of his major accomplishments throughout the years. Though he has not confirmed the acquisition himself, Perry would be able to leave a massive mark on the future of Black-owned media and continue amplifying the narratives of underrepresented voices globally.

Check out a gallery of Tyler Perry’s major accomplishments so far below:

Is BET Black-Owned Again? Tyler Perry’s Major Milestones Over The Years [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com