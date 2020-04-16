Fidgety Fingers Twitter Ready To Risk It All After Declaring April 16 National Horny Day

If the stay-at-home and quarantine orders have already shown, people are losing their minds bored at home and nothing but time on their hands. Speaking of hands, today (April 16) has been declared National Horny Day and we’re trying to figure out how it’s different than any other day.

The shut-in folks are upping their bawdy bandwidth usage most definitely, considering sites like Pornhub has offered their premium package for a limited-time free promotion. Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio has also been a spot where the backed-up and horny can get their ogle on from the safety of their homes.

It isn’t known to us how the day got the designation, but already Twitter users are ready to risk it all by requesting nudes, video chats, and upping their OnlyFans contributions. With the trend, several clever folks on Twitter have already got their memes crafted to commemorate the one-day holiday.

Check out some of the reactions to National Horny Day via Twitter below.

