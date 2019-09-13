White Privilege Alert: Tim Tebow Feels College Athletes Shouldn’t Get Paid, Twitter Clowns Him

Tim Tebow is a college football legend; there is no doubt about that. The former Florida Gator found himself the subject of discussion after comments he made on ESPN’s First Take. While discussing the new California law allowing college athletes to make money off their likeness, Tebow’s white privilege was on full display. The now ESPN analyst claims the new law will ruin collegiate sports forever.

Tebow went on a ridiculous rant that wreaked of pure privilege stating:

“I knew going to Florida, my dream school, where I wanted to go, the passion for it and if I could support my team, support my college, support my University, that’s what it’s all about.”

“But now, we’re changing it from ‘Us’ from ‘We’ from ‘My University’ from being an alumni where I care, which makes college football and college sports special, to then ‘Okay it’s not about us. It’s not about we, it’s just about me.’”

“And, yes, I know we live in a selfish culture where it’s all about us, but we’re just adding and piling it onto that. Where it changes, what’s special about college football. We turn it into the NFL, where who has the most money, that’s where you go.”

“That’s why people are more passionate about college sports than they are about the NFL.”

“That’s why the stadiums are bigger in college than they are in the NFL, because it’s about your team, it’s about your university, it’s about where my family wanted to go, it’s about where my grandfather had a dream of seeing Florida win an SEC championship and you’re taking that away.”

“And, you’re taking that away so that young kids can earn a dollar and that’s just not where I feel college football needs to go.” https://twitter.com/FirstTake/status/1172538239095332864?s=20 That’s all fine and dandy, but Tebow came from an already financially stable home before going on to earn millions during his short NFL career. So for him to compare his plight to those who come from poor backgrounds was quite ridiculous. Tebow’s eye-roll inducing rant caught the attention of social media, and he is getting checked up and down timelines. Hit the gallery below to see all of the responses to Tebow’s poor take on college athletes getting paid. Photo: Mark Brown / Getty

“I feel like I have a little credibility and knowledge about this because when I was at the University of Florida, I think my jersey was one of the top-selling jerseys around the world. It was like Kobe, LeBron, and then I was right behind them. I didn’t make a dollar from it and nor did I want to because I knew going into college what it was all about.”Tebow continued going on a spiel about how he feels college should be more about following your dreams while contributing to the institution instead of trying to get paid.