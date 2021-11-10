Get To Know KYS FEST 2021 Performer DVSN

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

KYS Fest 2021 is going live tonight at 8pm!! You will see exclusive performances from Wale, Skip Marley, DJ Chose, J.Howell and many more! Among those performing is Phoenix Music Group newcomer DVSN!

Toronto duo dvsn’s edgy, sexy R&B feels like hard-fought rugged peace. Producer Nineteen85 and vocalist Daniel Daley explore love’s knottiness and ponder the weight of loneliness, their music is driven by a feeling of unrelenting calm at the center of it all. Learn more about them by listening to some of their music below…