Get To Know KYS FEST 2021 Performer Dyson Alexander

KYS Fest 2021 is going live tonight at 8pm!! You will see exclusive performances from Wale, Skip Marley, DJ Chose, J.Howell and many more! Among those performing is Dyson Alexander!
Hailing from PG County, Maryland, Dyson Alexander is an artist/songwriter who realized his affinity for music at a young age, trading in his football cleats for a career in entertainment. Learn more about him by listening to some of his music below…
1. Dyson Alexander – Mona Lisa
2. Dyson Alexander – Omerta
3. Dyson Alexander – Never Trip
4. Dyson Alexander – Tap My Phone
5. Dyson Alexander – Get Money
