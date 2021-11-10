Get To Know KYS FEST 2021 Performer Marzz

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

KYS Fest 2021 is going live tonight at 8pm!! You will see exclusive performances from Wale, Skip Marley, DJ Chose, J.Howell and many more! Among those performing is Marzz!

Marzz has a central focus for listeners: for them to enter tomorrow’s world through her mind. Drawing inspiration from the planet Mars’ fiery-red intensity, the rising R&B singer/songwriter (who hails from Louisville, KY), hopes to teach others to embrace their uniqueness. Learn more about her by listening to some of her music below…