Get To Know KYS FEST 2021 Performer Masego

KYS Fest 2021 is going live tonight at 8pm!! You will see exclusive performances from Wale, Skip Marley, DJ Chose, J.Howell and many more! Among those performing is Masego!

For Masego, legacy is the name of the game. Ask the self-taught singer, songwriter, rapper, DJ, and multi-instrumentalist about what he wants out of his career, and the answer is simple: to create experiences that people will remember, and music that makes him feel good. Learn more about him by listening to some of his music below…