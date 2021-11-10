Get To Know KYS FEST 2021 Performer Skip Marley

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

KYS Fest 2021 is going live tonight at 8pm!! You will see exclusive performances from Wale, Skip Marley, DJ Chose, J.Howell and many more! Among those performing is Skip Marley!

Chart-topping two-time Grammy©-nominated Skip Marley has ample reason to celebrate, as the young artist earned his first RIAA Gold certified single for the #1 global smash “Slow Down” with Grammy© Award-winning artist H.E.R. Learn more about him by listening to some of his music below…