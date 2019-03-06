Twitter In Heated Colorism Debate Over Will Smith Playing Serena & Venus Williams’ Father In Upcoming Film

Will Smith can’t seem to catch a break as of late. First, his CGI version of the genie in the upcoming live-action Aladdin film was the subject of jokes, and now he is getting slammed on Twitter for playing the father of tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams in the recently announced film King Richard.

Twitter is calling out Will Smith for colorism after Deadline exclusively reported that he is slated to take on the role of the Richard Williams in the upcoming film titled King Richard. Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment alongside Star Thrower Entertainment will be bringing the movie to the big screen that will tell the story of the father and challenges he faced rasing and the two tennis superstars.

Williams who himself never picked up a tennis racket in his life drafted a 78-page plan for his young daughters that put them on the road to sports superstardom. While on paper the film sounds like a slam dunk, many are up in arms out about the casting of Smith due to him not looking the part suggesting plenty of actors who have the desired look and could also nail down Richard Williams’ persona.

Now to be fair to Smith, there were no complaints when he portrayed Chris Gardner who is darker than him in the masterful biopic The Pursuit of Happyness. But the uproar about his casting is quite understandable as well.

