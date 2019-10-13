WKYS Takes Over Yardfest at Howard Homecoming

See exclusive photos with your favorite artists that hit the stage at the 2019 Howard Homecoming Yardfest…
1. WKYS Family Celebrates Howard Homecoming 2019Source:Radio One Digital
Little Bacon Bear with Layton Greene after performance at Howard University‘s Yardfest
2. WKYS Family Celebrates Howard Homecoming 2019Source:Radio One Digital
Leah Henry caught up with Saweetie after her performance at Howard University‘s Yardfest
3. WKYS Family Celebrates Howard Homecoming 2019Source:Radio One Digital
Dave East with Angie Ange and Lore’l. Exclusive interview with The Morning Hustle!
4. WKYS Family Celebrates Howard Homecoming 2019Source:Radio One Digital
Dave East with The Morning Hustle Digital Producer, BreAnna Holmes after filming exclusive interview with Angie Ange and Lore’l.
5. WKYS Family Celebrates Howard Homecoming 2019Source:Radio One Digital
Good Times with Mack Wilds and Lore’l at Howard University‘s Yardfest
6. WKYS Family Celebrates Howard Homecoming 2019Source:Radio One Digital
Good Times with Mack Wilds and Lore’l at Howard University‘s Yardfest
7. WKYS Family Celebrates Howard Homecoming 2019Source:Radio One Digital
Good Times with Mack Wilds and Lore’l at Howard University‘s Yardfest
8. WKYS Family Celebrates Howard Homecoming 2019Source:Radio One Digital
QuickSilva catches up with Juvenile at Howard’s Yardfest
9. WKYS Family Celebrates Howard Homecoming 2019Source:Radio One Digital
We are family! Angie Ange, DJ Freeez, Malcom Xavier, Lore’l and Little Bacon Bear together on the yard at Howard Homecoming.
10. WKYS Family Celebrates Howard Homecoming 2019Source:Radio One Digital
Lore’l and Angie Ange spending time with some of our listeners
11. WKYS Family Celebrates Howard Homecoming 2019Source:Radio One Digital
Lore’l spending time with some of our listeners
12. WKYS Family Celebrates Howard Homecoming 2019Source:Radio One Digital
Little Bacon Bear interviews Dave East at Howard University‘s Yardfest
13. WKYS Family Celebrates Howard Homecoming 2019Source:Radio One Digital
Mechie So Crazy spends some time with Angie Ange and Lore’l
14. WKYS Family Celebrates Howard Homecoming 2019Source:Radio One Digital
QuickSilva with Dave East for The QuickSilva show
15. WKYS Family Celebrates Howard Homecoming 2019Source:Radio One Digital
Leah Henry and QuickSilva at Howard University‘s Yardfest