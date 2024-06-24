Listen Live
Music

The Best Tracks From XXL’s 2024 Freshman Class

Published on June 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

XXL Magazine has unveiled its 2024 Freshman Class, including the MCs that got next in Hip-Hop. And in our opinion, this could very well be the most solid lineup that we’ve seen in a while!

This year’s freshman class include Lay Bankz, BigXThaPlug, Hunxho, Maiya The Don, ScarLip, BossMan Dlow, Rich Amiri, That Mexican OT, Cash Cobain, 4Batz, and Skilla Baby. In addition, producer Southside will be providing the beats for the highly-anticipated Freshman Cipher, which is dropping any day now.

These rap rookies have some big shoes to fill, as past Freshman Classes included the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, J. Cole, Anderson.Paak, Nipsey Hussle, Latto and many more.

Needless to say, the newest freshmen on the block will have no problems making a name for themselves…but don’t take our word for it!

Check Out The Best Tracks From XXL’s 2024 Freshman Class Below!

(Determined by number of views on YouTube)

The Best Tracks From XXL’s 2024 Freshman Class  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

1. BigXThaPlug – “Texas”

2. That Mexican OT – “Johnny Dang”

3. Lay Bankz – “Tell Ur Girlfriend”

4. BossMan Dlow – “Get In With Me”

5. Rich Amiri – “One Call”

6. ScarLip – “No Statements”

7. Hunxho – “Your Friends”

8. 4Batz – “act ii: date @ 8”

9. Maiya The Don – “Telfy”

10. Cash Cobain – “Dunk Contest”

11. *Skilla Baby – “Icky Vicky Vibes”

*  Winner of the “10th Spot” fan vote

More From KYSDC
Trending
Cash For Dad
Contests

Dad’s Cash: Enter To Win $250 For Father’s Day!

Money
Contests

Rate Our Music For A Chance to Win $250 Cash For Gas!

Entertainment

Iman Shumpert To Pay Teyana Taylor 8k A Month Plus 7 Figures

7 items
Entertainment

Black Music Month: How Beyonce Leveraged Racism to Uplift Black Country Artists

11 items
Music

The Best Tracks From XXL’s 2024 Freshman Class

Entertainment

Recording Academy Issues Several Changes Ahead of The 2025 Grammys

Celebrity

Diddy Scrubs His Entire Instagram Page Of All His Posts

Music

Juvenile Announces New Hot Boys Album at Stone Soul Festival

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close