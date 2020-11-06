A rising star and influencer with the most electrified energy, hailing from the south side of St.Louis, Missouri. Graduating with a B.A. in Mass Communications from the Lincoln University of Missouri in 2019. The Problem Child wanted to further his education. He moved to Bowie, Maryland, and enrolled in the Bowie State University Organizational Communication masters program. There, he volunteered at the university’s radio station WBSU. Helping undergraduate students achieve their goals in becoming a great personality. Since his time in radio, he was, giving the opportunity to grace the presence of prominent celebrities like Jamie Foxx, Chance The Rapper, Cathy Hughes, and Chris Tucker. Interviewed major recording artists such as DJ Luke Nasty, Famous Amos, Yo Gotti, Key Glock, G Herbo, Lil Durk, Da Baby, Polo G, Stunna 4 Vegas. As well as the producer of Maydelyne Wood’s morning show “The Morning Goods With Maydelyne Woods” on 1450 WOL.

