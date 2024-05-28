SPECIFIC RULES FOR

MEAT FOR THE STREETS

In addition to the General Rules posted on the website for Station, which is owned and operated by the Company, the following Specific Rules apply to this Promotion. Please consult those General Rules in addition to these Specific Rules. All capitalized terms not defined in these Specific Rules will have the meanings established in the General Rules. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between those General Rules and these Specific Rules, these Specific Rules shall control. The General Rules and these Specific Rules shall be collectively referred to as the “Official Rules”.

PROMOTION DESCRIPTION:

Station: WKYS-FM owned and operated by: Urban One, Inc. d/b/a Radio One Washington, DC

Promotion: MEAT FOR THE STREETS

Promotion Period: The Promotion begins on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, and ends on Friday, June 14, 2024.

Entry Methods: There are two (2) Entry Methods: Participants may enter this Promotion Online or via Text Message.

Number of Entries: Participants may submit no more than one (1) Entry, regardless of Entry Method.

Entry Information: Eligible entrants may enter this Promotion online via the Station’s website at http://www.kysdc.com or by texting the keyword FIRE to 37890.

Entry Period: All Entries must be received by the Station by 11:59PM ET on Friday, June 14, 2024.

Number of Winners: There will be one (1) winner (the “Winner”) for this Promotion.

Winner Selection: The Winner will be selected randomly from among all eligible entries received on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Prize (ARV): The Prize has a total approximate retail value (“ARV”) of Seven Hundred Twenty-Three Dollars and consists of the following elements: · One (1) Nexgrill Deluxe 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill (ARV $473) · Five (5) Giant Foods Gift Cards, each valued at Fifty Dollars (ARV $250) Total ARV $723

Prize Provider: Elements of the Prize have been provided by the following entities: Giant Food Gift Cards Universal Media, Inc. ATTN: Helen Young 4530 Lena Drive Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 Nexgrille Deluxe 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill Warner Records ATTN: Joan Gil 1633 Broadway New York, NY 10019

The Winner agrees to look solely to applicable Prize Provider with respect to any claims, losses, or

disputes in connection the element of the Prize provided by such party. The Station is not responsible

for any failure of Prize Provider to deliver the Prize or any elements of the Prize.