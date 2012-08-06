THE DMV LIST: Tank

Tank
Musician
Hometown: Clinton, MD
Therealtank.com Twitter.com/therealtank Facebook.com/TheRealTank Wikipedia.org/Tank
Tank is one of the most recognizable names in modern R&B, known for vivid storytelling and sensual love songs. He’s an icon in the making, with four albums and eight Grammy nominations under his belt. He’s also a singer who carries the torch of masters like Marvin Gaye and Al Green, while redefining R&B for a new decade. For singer/songwriter/producer Tank—about to release his Atlantic Records debut Now or Never, his first album in three years, and the one he describes as his most confident yet—the secret is simple. He remains true to who he is, as a man and an artist. READ MORE…
