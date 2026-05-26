DMV LOCAL RECAP: DC May Add New Food Delivery Fee

Washington, DC residents may soon notice another added charge when ordering food or groceries through delivery apps.

As part of ongoing budget discussions, DC leaders are considering a proposal that would place a 20-cent fee on restaurant and grocery deliveries throughout the District. The amendment is currently under review by the DC Council as lawmakers continue debating the city’s upcoming budget plan.

According to reports submitted to the Committee on Public Works, the proposed fee could generate nearly $7 million annually. City officials say the revenue would go toward several community-focused initiatives, including support services for delivery drivers, improving grocery access in underserved neighborhoods, and financial assistance programs for local restaurant owners.

The conversation has already sparked mixed reactions online and among District residents. Some people say the added fee could become frustrating at a time when delivery costs already feel expensive after service fees, taxes, and tips are added to orders. Others believe the proposal could provide meaningful support for drivers and businesses that rely heavily on delivery platforms.

Food delivery services like Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Instacart have become a major part of everyday life for many DMV residents, especially during busy weekends and holidays like Memorial Day. But with prices continuing to rise, even small increases can influence how often customers place delivery orders.

At this time, it remains unclear whether the proposed amendment has enough support to officially pass through the DC Council. Lawmakers are expected to continue discussions as the city finalizes its budget plans in the coming weeks. For now, DC residents are encouraged to stay informed as conversations around delivery costs and city funding continue to develop.