Queen Latifah Finally Comes Out Of The Closet?

Queen Latifah is set to headline the Long Beach Lesbian & Gay Pride Festival. The award-winning rapper turned actress turned singer will have her first performance celebrating gay pride, according to the Long Beach Lesbian & Gay Pride Festival’s official site.

Long Beach Pride Co-President, Pat Crosby explains the importance of Queen Latifah’s presence at the pride celebration, “For her to make her worldwide Pride debut here in Long Beach is a tremendous testament to the popularity of our celebration and to the strength of our community.” He goes on to say that Queen represents the voice of our generation.

Just because Queen Latifah is set to headline this Lesbian & Gay Pride Festival doesn’t actually confirm her sexuality because headlining acts past in include India.Arie, Mya and Jennifer Hudson.

However, we do know that Queen likes to vicariously come out through her actions and those have spoken louder than words. In her cameo on Vh1′s “Single Ladies,” she played a lesbian character. On an appearance on Wendy Williams, she came up with the most awkward way to respond to whether or not she’d have children. *shrugs* Personally, I hope this performance is Queen’s true coming out.

What do you think about Queen Latifah headlining the Long Beach Lesbian & Gay Pride Festival? Let’s discuss on Twitter @Rhapsodani.

