Jesse Jackson Jr. Being Treated For Depression At Mayo Clinic

After weeks of speculation, the mystery behind Jesse Jackson Jr.’s disappearance has been made public. According to an official statement from Mayo Clinic, Jackson is being treated for depression.

Jackson is undergoing an extensive inpatient evaluation for depression and for gastrointestinal issues, the hospital said, providing the first details about his medical condition. “Further information will be released as Congressman Jackson’s evaluation proceeds,” the statement said, adding that he and his family were “grateful for the outpouring of support and prayers that have been received throughout his care.”

The younger Jackson has been on a secretive leave of absence for nearly seven weeks. The congressman went on leave June 10, but his office didn’t disclose it until weeks later. Initially, his office said Jackson was being treated for exhaustion. Since then, the office has said his condition was more serious and required inpatient medical treatment.

Jackson’s father, Jesse Jackson Sr. said ““There is no timetable on his recovery. We hope he will fully recover.”

