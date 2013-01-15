Rihanna Post Racy Picture on Instagram [PICTURE]

Is Rihanna the new Instagram model? Rih Rih took to “the gram” again to give everyone a peak of what she’s working with. Not enough skin for your pleasure? Check out Rihanna’s latest magazine spread in Complex Magazine.
