T.I. Scores ‘The Source’ Cover; Details About Sextape With Tiny Leaks

The Kaaang is featured on the February issue of The Source magazine in which he talks about his role in the upcoming movie, Identity Thief.

“It’s my first comedy so I’m looking forward to seeing that. I just want to keep my tools sharp…. Different people see T.I. in different ways. As long as they ain’t giving me a rapper. That’s what I don’t want to do. Anything else, I’d pretty much be open minded within reason of course.”

In related news, Tiny and T.I. do have a sex tape out here in these streets! Get Informed with the details before.

On Tiny Tonight: V Special, Tiny admitted to there being a sex tape circling around with her husband Tip.

Tiny on her sex tape with T.I.:

[It was] real nasty. [Claudia: On a scale of one to ten?] Fifteen. They were nasty. They were outside and everything. It was ridiculous. I had fun and the police got it [when they raided our house] and they probably had fun with it too.[…]I just wanted to see if it looks as good as it really is. Our sex tape was like…we could probably get ten million.

