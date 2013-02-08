Snoop Lion “Here Comes The King” [NEW VIDEO]

You would hope that Snoop Lion wasn’t a Snoop Dogg gimmick but after watching this new video by the West Coast rapper turned reggae artist I take him serious anymore. I. Just. Can’t. The video shows that Snoop is a Rasta in name only as he makes a mockery of his new found “religion” by employing all of the obvious Jamaican stereotypes for the video to his latest single “Here Comes The King”.

Snoop, who is gearing up for his twelfth album release, Reincarnated, and first as the aforementioned Rasta-influenced “Snoop Lion” teamed up with popular DJ/ producer Diplo and Major Lazer to produce the single. Good luck to him. I hope he really finds the Most High and I’m not talking about him finding himself in the mirror after his fourth blunt.

Check out the video below.