Women Crush Wednesday: 50 Queer Queens Serving Everything From 'Soft Woman Energy' To Rugged Romance, Vol. 23

Source: Instagram \/ porsha4real Whether you’re a woman loving women who can serve up reads like Porsha Williams, or a bisexual baddie like Tinashe, this Women Crush Wednesday is dedicated to you! We don’t discriminate against any of the alphabet, which is why, week by week, MadameNoire is swooning over 50 of the hottest queer queens, who live out loud and in love. Check out this week’s WCW below. RELATED CONTENT: #WomenCrushWednesday — 50 Queer Queens Serving Face, Body & Buckets On And Off The Court, Vol. 22 1. Porsha Williams 2. Tessa Thompson NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 11: Tessa Thompson attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations “His & Hers” screening and conversation at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on May 11, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl\/Getty Images) 3. Lena Waithe NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: Lena Waithe attends Paramount+’s “The Chi” Season 8 Premiere at Paradise Club at the Times Square Edition on May 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone\/WireImage) 4. Tinashe BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: Tinashe attends the 2026 BMI Pop Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 12, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Savion Washington\/WireImage) 5. NaLyssa Smith UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT – MAY 15: NaLyssa Smith #3 of the Las Vegas Aces plays against the Connecticut Sun during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Mohegan Sun Arena on May 15, 2026 in Uncasville, Connecticut. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz\/Getty Images) 6. Brittney Griner UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT – MAY 15: Brittney Griner #42 of the Connecticut Sun warms up before a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at Mohegan Sun Arena on May 15, 2026 in Uncasville, Connecticut. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz\/Getty Images) 7. Azzi Fudd ARLINGTON, TEXAS – MAY 14: Azzi Fudd #35 of the Dallas Wings handles the ball during a game against the Minnesota Lynx at College Park Center on May 14, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the GettyImages License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere\/Getty Images) 8. Victoria Monet 9. Choyce Brown 10. Janae Sims 11. Kehlani 12. Sway the Pro 13. Big Boss Vette 14. Kennedy E. 15. Queen Latifah 16. Annabella 17. Heaven Grace 18. Ty Young 19. Janelle Monáe 20. KWN 21. Niecy Nash-Betts 22. RaeShanda Liles 23. Jessica Betts 24. Jesseca Harris-Dupart 25. Tia Hogue 26. wellness.liss 27. Jasmin A. Robinson 28. Chelle 29. Honey Wheat 30. Laverne Cox 31. Natasha Howard 32. Jac’Eil 33. Tonya Latrice 34. traveling.auntie 35. Kya Azeen 36. TheArti$t 37. Jozzy 38. BRE-Z 39. Murph 40. Brandi 41. Brittany Boss Britt Hodge 42. Chevena 43. Dym Mo’Nique 44. Carlneesha 45. Erin Alice Garnes 46. Liyah Adams 47. Daisha Paris 48. Yar 49. Denver Baby 50. Imani RELATED CONTENT: Porsha Williams Isn’t the Story—Our Obsession With Policing Black Women’s Sexual Fluidity Is [Op-Ed]