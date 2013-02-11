Lil Mama Cast In Role As Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez In TLC Biopic

It seems that Lil Mama’s career still may be “poppin’”, as she will be venturing into the acting world. While on the Red Carpet for theVIBE Impact Awards (which honored Mary J Blige this weekend), MC Lyte dropped the bomb about her career.

“I don’t know if I’m supposed to say, but I will. She just got the role as Left Eye in TLC’s new movie,” she’s tells HipHollywood. The TLC biopic is in Pre-Production now. Other members Chilli and T-Boz roles will be executive producers to the film. It hasn’t been revealed who will play their roles.

Just last month, Lil Mama was apart of the tribute for MC Lyte at the Hip Hop Inaugural Ball in DC. Lyte, who has been busy with her Philanthropic work, as well as working on uniting the ladies in Hip Hop has definitely taken a liking to Lil Mama.

“I’m gonna put a little bit of concentration and focus on helping to uplift a sister, who is talented, smart, witty, and just had her chances cut too short and that’s Lil Mama, ’cause she is a talented young lady. So I want to see her do some beautiful things.

How do you feel about Lil Mama playing Left Eye in the TLC Biopic?

