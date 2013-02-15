CLOSE
MD Cops Asks For Pictures After Arresting 2 Chainz

2chainz

While most people were celebrating their love last night on Valentine’s Day, 2 Chainz was cuffin’….just not in the way he would have liked to be. Instead of making his way to perform at University of Maryland, he was being detained by Maryland State Troopers.

Prior to his show at UMES, 2 Chainz was arrested last night in Maryland. 2 Chainz tweeted:

2 chainz arrestd tweet

2 chainz arr

2 Chainz, born Tauheed Epps, was charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia (weed grinder). Shortly after, he was released on a citation and there was no bond. 2 Chainz then took to his Twitter to blast the police department for wanting to take pictures with him.

2chainzarrested

Chainz went on to perform at UMES and from his Timeline, he was “Turnt Up”.

