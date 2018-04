Kanye West On How Fatherhood Changed His Life and Career [ EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

In the first part of an interview with Russ Parr Morning Show, Kanye West talks about how fatherhood changed his life and career since his baby North West was born. Ye’ also addresses the shots President Obama took at him and why he recently attacked a paparazzi. He says despite everything he’s the happiest he’s ever been.

