Kanye West Discusses Jay-Z Relationship After “Suit & Tie” Criticism [EXCLUSIVE]

In part 2 of Russ Parr Morning Show‘s interview with Kanye West, Ye’ discusses his relationship with Jay-Z in light of his criticism of Justin Timberlake & Jay-Z’s “Suit & Tie” collaboration.

He also opens up about why he adores Kim Kardashian saying, “I’m a Mama’s Boy. I’ve been looking for that type of love my mother would give me and I just want to give that type of love back. I was tired of loving with nobody to love.” 

