R. Kelly Reportedly Owes Ex-Wife Over $100,000 in Child Support!

Time to pay up!

R. Kelly just released his 12th studio album Black Panties, and with this news, I’m pretty sure he’;s hoping that the album makes the projected sales. Andrea Kelly, who was married to R. Kelly for 13 years, is claiming that the R&B singer owes her money in child support. The two of them had 3 children together before divorcing in 2009.

Let’s get down to the nitty gritty. How much money does R. Kelly owe!? Well, Kelly is reportedly behind on $114,900 in child support! Now how it’s possible that R. Kelly got this far behind on child support is beyond me. But because he is, Andrea is getting help from Project Child Support to help her collect the unpaid fees.

Now R. Kelly is claiming that he is in fact up to date with his payments, but if that is so, why are we here!? I’m just saying *shrugs*

-JaLisa Dove

#NOstoplights

Follow ME on Twitter AND Instagram @ayejuju__