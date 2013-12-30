Redskins Fire Coach Mike Shanahan

It’s the end of the Mike Shanahan era for the Washington Redskins as the team fired their coach and executive vice president this morning after four seasons, including a horrible 3-13 final season.

“Redskins fans deserve a better result,” owner Daniel M. Snyder said in a statement issued by the team.

“We thank Mike for his efforts on behalf of the Redskins. We will focus on what it takes to build a winning team, and my pledge to this organization and to this community is to continue to commit the resources and talent necessary to put this team back in the playoffs.”