Redskins Fire Coach Mike Shanahan

It’s the end of the Mike Shanahan era for the Washington Redskins as the team fired their coach and executive vice president this morning after four seasons, including a horrible 3-13 final season.
“Redskins fans deserve a better result,” owner Daniel M. Snyder said in a statement issued by the team.
“We thank Mike for his efforts on behalf of the Redskins. We will focus on what it takes to build a winning team, and my pledge to this organization and to this community is to continue to commit the resources and talent necessary to put this team back in the playoffs.”
Via USA Today
Shanahan, 61, was 24-41 in four seasons with Washington. He led the Redskins to the playoffs last season, but they lost in the wild-card round to the Seattle Seahawks — the game in which quarterback Robert Griffin III suffered a major knee injury.
That set off the chain of events in which Shanahan drew criticism for his handling of Griffin’s health after a previous knee injury. Griffin returned to start this season after an arduous rehab period but looked like a shell of himself, and the pair’s relationship deteriorated in highly public fashion.
Shanahan benched RG3 with three games remaining in the season, starting Kirk Cousins and saying he made the move to protect Griffin’s health.