Kevin Hart Gives His Rules For Taking a “Break” In A Relationship [VIDEO]

The buddy cop genre just got crazier with the addition of Kevin Hart. In “Ride Along” Hollywood’s pint sized funny man plays Ben, a high school security guard who puts his life on the line to gain the approval of his girlfriend’s (Tika Sumpter) imposing older cop brother, James (Ice Cube). When James invites Ben to shadow him in a “ride along,” mayhem and hilarity soon ensue.

We caught up with Hart and the cast of “Ride Along” to discuss relationships and the rules of engagement when a couple decides to “take a break.”

“If she do something [on the break] I’m going to jail,” says Hart. “She better sit down. Let me tell ya something. I’ll kill her dead.”

Wow. Watch our video to see what Ice Cube, Will Packer and Tim Story had to say on the matter!

