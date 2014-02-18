Lil Kim’s Boyfriend Reveals Sex Of Their Baby [PHOTOS]

Seen at IAmBrianJames.com

Lil Kim has been the talk of the entertainment world lately after we discovered that she is having a child with rapper, Mr. Papers. In a recent interview, Papers revealed the sex of the baby. Not sure if he was supposed to do that.

RadarOnline reports:

After Lil’ Kim debuted her growing baby bump during New York Fashion Week, New York-based rapper Mr. Papers confirmed he’s the father.

Now, speaking exclusively to RadarOnline.com, the rapper revealed they’re having a baby boy!

“That’s my baby… He’ll be taken care of,” Mr. Papers told Radar.

This will be Kim’s first child and the second for Papers, who already has a 4-year-old old son.

Mr. Papers isn’t married to the “If You Love Me” rapper, but said he and Kim are an item.

“We together,” Papers said.

As Radar previously reported, Mr. Papers gushed about his baby mama and said she’s handling the pregnancy well.

“Kim is doing great,” he said, adding that she’ll be a wonderful mother.

“That baby is going to be well taken care of… rocking Tom Ford, Versace — even the stroller will be designer,” Papers said.