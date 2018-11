Trey Songz is the latest celebrity to be hacked on social media. It still amazes me how fast a photoshopped picture or Tweet will circulate around the net as the truth. A tweet went out from Trey Songz Twitter account claiming that he was finally ready to come out about his sexuality.

After circulating all across the net, Trigga sent some tweets out responding to the hoax. Check out Trey’s response, here.