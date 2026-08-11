Freedom 250 Grand Prix Road Closures: What DC Drivers Need To Know

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix is expected to bring thousands of spectators to Washington, D.C., when the first-ever NTT INDYCAR SERIES race takes over the National Mall on Aug. 22–23. While the historic event promises an exciting weekend of racing, it will also bring significant traffic disruptions across downtown as crews build and dismantle the temporary race course.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and the D.C. Department of Transportation (DDOT), road closures, emergency no-parking zones and lane reductions are already underway and will continue through early September. The most significant traffic impacts will occur during race weekend, but motorists should expect intermittent closures and restricted access in the weeks leading up to the event.

Officials are encouraging residents, commuters and visitors to use Metro or other forms of public transportation whenever possible. Drivers should also allow extra travel time, watch for posted detours and be aware that vehicles parked in emergency no-parking zones will be ticketed and towed. Below is a breakdown of the scheduled traffic impacts.

Buildout Lane Closures