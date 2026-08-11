Freedom 250 Grand Prix Road Closures: What DC Drivers Need To Know
The Freedom 250 Grand Prix is expected to bring thousands of spectators to Washington, D.C., when the first-ever NTT INDYCAR SERIES race takes over the National Mall on Aug. 22–23. While the historic event promises an exciting weekend of racing, it will also bring significant traffic disruptions across downtown as crews build and dismantle the temporary race course.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and the D.C. Department of Transportation (DDOT), road closures, emergency no-parking zones and lane reductions are already underway and will continue through early September. The most significant traffic impacts will occur during race weekend, but motorists should expect intermittent closures and restricted access in the weeks leading up to the event.
Officials are encouraging residents, commuters and visitors to use Metro or other forms of public transportation whenever possible. Drivers should also allow extra travel time, watch for posted detours and be aware that vehicles parked in emergency no-parking zones will be ticketed and towed. Below is a breakdown of the scheduled traffic impacts.
Buildout Lane Closures
July 22–Aug. 14 and Aug. 24–Sept. 3
Parking lanes, curb lanes and partial travel lanes will be reduced throughout the race area while crews construct and remove the temporary street circuit. Roads will remain open, but delays should be expected.
Emergency No Parking (July 12–Sept. 15)
- 3rd Street NW/SW (Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue)
- 7th Street NW/SW (Madison Drive to Independence Avenue)
Road Closures With Local Access Only (July 20–Sept. 3)
The following streets will be closed to through traffic. Museum deliveries and employee access will still be permitted.
- 4th Street (Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW)
- Madison Drive (7th Street to 3rd Street NW)
- Jefferson Drive (7th Street to 3rd Street SW)
Emergency No Parking Beginning Aug. 1
- Pennsylvania Avenue (10th Street to 3rd Street NW)
- Constitution Avenue (9th Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW)
- 6th Street (Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW)
- 7th Street (Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive NW)
- Independence Avenue (7th Street to 3rd Street SW)
- Maryland Avenue (Independence Avenue to 3rd Street SW)
Overnight Road Closures (8 p.m.–6 a.m.)
Aug. 1
- 9th Street
Aug. 2–3
- 7th Street
Aug. 4
- 3rd Street
Aug. 7–9
- Pennsylvania Avenue
Aug. 11–12
- Independence Avenue
Major Closures Beginning Aug. 14
Traffic restrictions expand to include portions of:
- Pennsylvania Avenue
- Constitution Avenue
- Independence Avenue
- 3rd Street
- 4th Street
- 6th Street
- 7th Street
- 12th Street
- Maryland Avenue
- Madison Drive
- Jefferson Drive
- Indiana Avenue
- C Street
Major Closures Beginning Aug. 18
Additional road closures and emergency no-parking zones will affect:
- Pennsylvania Avenue
- Constitution Avenue
- Independence Avenue
- Louisiana Avenue
- 3rd Street
- 4th Street
- 6th Street
- 7th Street
- 8th Street
- 9th Street
- 10th Street
- Virginia Avenue
- D Street
- E Street
- C Street
- Entrance to the 9th Street Tunnel
Race Weekend Closures (Aug. 21–23)
Expect the largest traffic impacts of the event.
Closed roads include:
- Pennsylvania Avenue
- Constitution Avenue
- Independence Avenue
- Indiana Avenue
- Louisiana Avenue
- New Jersey Avenue
- 12th Street Expressway
- L’Enfant Plaza
- 12th Street
- 7th Street
- 5th Street
- 4th Street
- 3rd Street
- 2nd Street
- C Street
- D Street
- E Street
- Virginia Avenue
- School Street
- Several ramps connecting to I-395 and the 3rd Street Tunnel
Local Traffic Only (Aug. 21–23)
Residents, businesses, parking garages and deliveries will still be able to access:
- Pennsylvania Avenue (14th–11th Streets NW)
- 13th–7th Streets NW
- E Street NW
- D Street NW
- New Jersey Avenue
- L’Enfant Plaza
- Virginia Avenue SW
- Frontage Road SW
- 7th Street SW
- 6th Street SW
- 4th Street SW
- 3rd Street SW
- 2nd Street SW
- E Street SW
Before You Go
Officials recommend using Metro whenever possible, as heavy traffic and increased pedestrian activity are expected throughout the race weekend. All road closures are subject to change based on weather, security needs and other unforeseen conditions. Drivers should obey posted emergency no-parking signs to avoid being ticketed or towed and check MPD and DDOT for the latest traffic updates before traveling.