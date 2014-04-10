NAN Convention Day 1: What You Missed [VIDEO]

If you missed the first day of the National Action Network 2014 Convention, catch some of the highlights of the panels in NewsOne’s exclusive video recap. The opening day’s sessions covered gun violence, upcoming elections, a plenary session with Attorney General Eric Holder, immigration, and a “Women’s Braintrust,” among other topics.
Stay tuned to NewsOne for more coverage of the 2014 NAN Convention.
NAN Convention 2014
14 photos Launch gallery
NAN Convention 2014
1. Rev. Al Sharpton Holds News Conference At National Action Network's OfficeSource:Andrew Burton/Getty Images 1 of 14
2. 2014 National Action Network's Keepers Of The Dream AwardsSource:Getty Images 2 of 14
3. NAN Convention Ribbon CuttingSource:AP Photo/Seth Wenig 3 of 14
4. Reverend Al SharptonSource:AP Photo/Seth Wenig 4 of 14
5. Attorney General Eric HolderSource:AP Photo/Seth Wenig 5 of 14
6. Ribbon CuttingSource:AP Photo/Seth Wenig 6 of 14
7. Al Sharpton and Bill De BlasioSource:AP Photo/Seth Wenig 7 of 14
8. Al Sharpton and Eric HolderSource:AP Photo/Seth Wenig 8 of 14
9. Al Sharpton and Eric HolderSource:AP Photo/Seth Wenig 9 of 14
10. 2014 National Action Network's Keepers Of The Dream AwardsSource:Getty Images 10 of 14
11. 2014 National Action Network's Keepers Of The Dream AwardsSource:Getty Images 11 of 14
12. 2014 National Action Network's Keepers Of The Dream AwardsSource:Getty Images 12 of 14
13. 2014 National Action Network's Keepers Of The Dream AwardsSource:Getty Images 13 of 14
14. 2014 National Action Network's Keepers Of The Dream AwardsSource:Getty Images 14 of 14
